Papua New Guinea Opens Its National Election To Be Held For 3 Weeks; Know What's At Stake

For the first time in five years, Papua New Guinea opened its general election, allowing voters to choose a government amid a complex economic and political landscape. On Monday, thousands of Guineans headed to polling booths to cast their votes hoping that the to-be-formed government will provide them relief from growing pandemic-related issues and failing public services. The elections are not only notable for Papua New Guinea's domestic environment, but also for the escalating intricacies in the geopolitical situation given the war in eastern Europe, the fog of which has reached far beyond the immediate borders.

Now, as the Guineans and the world waits for the results in the southwestern Pacific island nation, here are important facts that are pertinent to understand:

Length of the elections & process

Elections in Papua New Guinea are held every five years during which huge political rallies are conducted within the country with electoral candidates availing every mode of transport to reach the remotest part of the island country to interact with voters. This year, the polls will take place for two weeks, the schedule of which was announced by Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai last Friday. The voting in the capital of Papua New Guinea, Port Morseby will take place on Wednesday. More than 6,000 teams are deployed for the peaceful conduction of election across the country as Sinai told ABC News that they are "trying to do best with the available resources and time."

Now, about 2,351 candidates are running in the general polls out of which 118 members will be elected to form a new government. These parliamentarians will be representing each of Papua New Guinea's electorates. The island country has currently 111 sitting MPs, meanwhile, seven new districts were created just weeks before the start of polls. Notably, Papua New Guinea has a multi-party system and so far no party garnered unanimous public support to form a government on its own.

Frontrunners of national election

Two significant parties on the island are the People's National Congress (PNC) led by former PM Peter O' Neill and the Pangu party led by incumbent PM James Marpe. This year Marpe and O'Neill are the leading candidates competing for the PM position, who will choose in the same process as other Commonwealth countries. PNC has amassed evident support during the campaigns some of the incumbent government's MPs are facing legal charges, arising public discontent. For example, sitting MP of the Pangu Party, Lohia Boe Samuel has been slapped with murder charges after he was shot in a restaurant.

What's at stake?

Among the domestic issues is the staggering health care system that continues to struggle with pandemic-related difficulties. In addition, the slugging economy has also led to rising unemployment. Parochial issues are the other most pressing subject dawning on the elections. Meanwhile, police abuse, corruption, women and child rights, weak enforcement laws, and more have remained stark issues that Marpe promised to mitigate after taking to power in 2019, but the process has remained rather slow as per HRW.

On the international front, the elected government will have to tackle the aggravating influence of China in the Pacific regions after Papua New Guinea's neighbour, Solomon Islands, signed a security deal with Beijing. However, despite no significant agreements, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the elaborate Pacific tour last month did hold free-trade discussions with PM Marpe. On the other hand, as reported by The Guardian, Papua New Guinea describes itself as "friend to all and enemy to none," thus, maintaining cordial relations with the US, Australia and New Zealand. Papua New Guinea has, however, condemned the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, asserting full support for the UN resolutions deploring Moscow. The island also called on the Russian Federation to withdraw from its neighbouring country.

Persistent issues & significant changes

The absence of women nominees has been witnessed in Papua New Guinea elections for a significant amount of time. The island is one of the four countries which does not have female representatives in its parliament after the all-male government was elected in 2017. This year too the ratio is somewhat concerning; out of the 3,000 plus nominees, only 167 are women.

Rights activists have deemed it mandatory for women representatives in the government as Papua New Guinea has a history of substantial gender inequality, gender-based violence, and high rates of maternal and child mortality. “Clearly, the absence of any women from parliament since 2017, and their near absence at the provincial level, deprives women of both a voice in the legislature but also in government at the national and critical subnational levels,” said the executive director of the Institute of National Affairs, Paul Barker, as quoted by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the 2017 elections, this year the campaign in the country was rather peaceful. Although, some 30 people have been killed in politics-related violence, as per ABC News. Observers have flagged warnings after a minister's convoy was set on fire earlier. An eminent election observer, Dr. Henry Iravetura from Australian National University, as quoted by ABC News, said that at least 1 million are chucked out from the voters' list as the government did not provide ample financial support to conduct a "full and complete update of the electoral roll"- a claim that Sinai denied, which could lead to dissatisfaction and consequently violence during the three-week-long elections.

