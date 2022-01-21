Papua New Guinea Repeals Death Penalty 30 Years After Reintroducing It

Papua New Guinea has taken back its death penalty law, 30 years after reintroducing it. According to the new legislation, the Death Penalty Act of 1984 has now been repealed by the National Parliament and all those prisoners who were on death row will now have to face life imprisonment rather than capital punishment. The penalty for criminal acts like murder, aggravated rape, robbery with violence, treason, piracy, and willful murder in the country is life imprisonment without parole or parole after 30 years.

A total of 11 bills were passed by the National Parliament in the last two days. Six of them were introduced by Justice Minister Bryan Kramer. While presenting the bill before the parliament, he said the court had sentenced 14 prisoners to death, but the state failed to execute them and they remained in custody for a very long time. He said the state lacked the "necessary administrative mechanisms and infrastructure" to carry out the death penalty in a humane way and this was "largely attributed to the difficulty presented by a single method of implementation and administration of the death penalty in the past, which was to be done by hanging."

In view of the same, the government has amended "Section 614 of the Criminal Code Act, which provides a range of methods of execution of the death penalty for the government to choose from, depending on the government’s preparedness and availability of administrative mechanisms and infrastructure suitable for that particular method of execution," Kramer added.

PM James Marape says death penalty not an "effective deterrent to serious crime"

In Parliament, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said the death penalty had "been in our laws for many years, but consistent with other global trends and studies, it is not an effective deterrent to serious crime and offenses," reported The Guardian.

Highlighting Christian values, Marape said, "For us as a Christian nation, in my view, the notion of "thou shall not kill" still prevails." He further said, "God should be the judge. Instead of the death penalty, offenders will serve a life sentence without parole. I think this is better."

Papua New Guinea: Catholic Chruch members welcomed the new law

Meanwhile, the Catholic church members, who were against capital punishment, welcomed the government's decision.

President of the Catholic Professionals Society, Paul Harricknen, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "The Catholic church in PNG has always opposed and still stands opposed to the death penalty for being un-Godly and un-Christian, inhumane, morally wrong and against the inherent human right to life of every person. If we claim to be a nation of Christians, we have to walk the talk. Our laws must reflect moral and Christian values, and the death penalty is against that."

(Image: AP/Unsplash)