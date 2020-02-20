'Parents' Love': Father Explains Live Football Match To Blind Son, Watch Video

A video showing father describing a live football match to his blind son has taken the internet by storm. According to international reports, a Columbian father took his blind son to a match played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. Both individuals can be seen wearing Junior football clubs jerseys went viral after it was shared on the team's fan page 'Junior Es Mi Passion'. Furthermore, in the post, the boy is identified as Sebastian.

The page administrator further said that Sebastian is a “beautiful child with visual impairment” however, it did not stop him from feeling the passion for his team, his father along with the dedication and commitment transmits each play and touch on the ball.

The administrator wrote on Instagram, “Sebastian is a beautiful child with visual impairment, but this does not prevent him from feeling passion for his team, his father with dedication and commitment transmits each of the plays and touch to touch the ball that runs on the court. That disability or illness does not become a limit to your life.”

Netizens call it 'pure love'

The video has received more than 12 thousand views and left netizens with a heartwarming feeling. Most Instagram users were seen commenting that it is what “pure love” looks like, and others called it “excellent”. Others were also seen applauding the father and saying that it is an example of “amazing parentship” and one of the users also said, “this is gorgeous”.

This was also not the first time a father was spotted explaining the football match to his son. Years ago, another video was shot which had gone viral showing a father and son cheering for their team as the father helps his blind son navigate through the happenings on the field.

This is football... more than a sport... father explaining to his blind son what's happening on the field... ⚽️❤️ https://t.co/3pKDyqhbDT — Marcos Bautista (@MarcosBP_) October 19, 2017

