Parents Of Indian Student Shot In Canada Urge Govt To Arrange Visas For Travel To Toronto

Following the killing of Kartik Vasudev, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada, his distraught family members on Saturday urged the government to help arrange Canadian visas for them. The parents of Kartik, who was shot dead at a subway station, said that they wished to leave for Toronto in order to ensure the investigation was done right. The father of the slain Indian student said that the local police informed him that his son was a victim of a robbery.

The 21-year-old student, identified as Kartik Vasudev, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and was shot outside Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening. The victim's father, Jitesh Vasudev, informed that his son had gone to Canada this January in order to pursue a course in Global Management. Now, the family has called on the government to facilitate their travel to Canada to ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

"I do not know what is happening. We want the truth to come out at the earliest so we can know what happened with our child and why he was shot dead," the father of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev said.

He further noted that the family is afraid that the matter may be hushed up by authorities there to ''protect'' the city's image.

"It has been over 48 hours but the family, which lives in Rajendra Nagar area of Ghaziabad, bordering the national capital, is yet to hear from government officials for any assistance in India as well as Canada," Jitesh Vasudev told PTI.

"I have not received any message or call from any authority. There was a tweet from Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar sir to which I even replied but there has been no follow-up. From Canada, we got one email from an investigation officer of my son's case who sought our permission for sharing his pictures with the media there. We are not being informed anything," he added. He further stated that the family was unaware of the investigation going on in the foreign country and urged the government to facilitate their travel in order to ensure the probe.

Indian Embassy in Toronto assures help to family of student killed in Canada

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident on Saturday but did not share more details on the brutal killing of the Indian student. However, the Indian Embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the killing and assured the family to provide all possible assistance for the early repatriation of the mortal remains. The ministry is yet to respond to the family’s call for Canadian visas to travel.

According to his family, Kartik moved to Canada in January this year to study marketing management. He was a student at Seneca College in Toronto and was working part-time at a restaurant. According to the information passed on by the Canadian police, Kartik was shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto while he was headed for work.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ AP