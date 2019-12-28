Parents Warn Others About LOL Surprise Toy After Their Kids Sustained Injuries

Several parents have warned others about the Surprise Glamper Van after claiming that their kids sustained injuries while playing with the toy. The plastic van was one of this year's most popular Christmas toys but the parents were not satisfied with the toys as their kids' fingers get trapped in the hole at the bottom of the van. The hole placed at the bottom is used as a button to open up the toy but a lot of parents complained that their kid's finger got stuck. Many parents complained that they had to dismantle the toy to free their child.

Customers Reactions

A mother, Camille Katherine from Canada shared pictures of her little girl's thumb stuck in the toy on Facebook and since urged LOL Surprise to recall the toy. She wrote, "This weekend, while using the button that she was supposed to push to open up her LOL Glamper, my daughter got her thumb stuck and was unable to remove it. We tried for 20 minutes without luck and had to call our local EMS who were able to break the toy off from her. She added, "Turns out there are many cases online describing this. We have contacted the company to warn them of the risk and really think it should be recalled." She also tagged the company in the post adding, "You should redesign and recall this product so other kids don't get hurt."

CEO shows concern

CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian, which designs the toys said that he is extremely upset to hear all this from the customers having a negative experience with the L.O.L. Surprise!. He said that safety is a top priority for them. He added that all applicable safety measurements must be checked before they are shipped to retailers. He said that the company has started redesigning to prevent any possibilities of injuries. He further added that if any customer is concerned about their purchased Glamper, they may contact the Customer Services team immediately at support@mgae.bizor call 01702 208177.

