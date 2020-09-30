Paris 'blast' Turns Out To Be Sonic Boom After Fighter Jet Broke Sound Barrier

A major 'blast' was heard in Paris and its nearby suburbs on September 30 which turned out to be a sonic boom from a fighter jet, said police after callers jammed emergency phone lines. According to early reports, eyewitnesses said that their buildings were shaking when the sound was heard but no fire or smoke was seen.

The police department took to Twitter to inform about the blast that was heard in the city and its suburbs, saying it was just a fighter plan which crossed the sound barrier. It said that there was no explosion, urging people to not clutter emergency lines. Before the police could clarify, social media was abuzz with speculations around a possible explosion.

Un bruit très important à été entendu à Paris et en région parisienne. Il n'y a pas d'explosion, il s'agit d'un avion de chasse qui a franchi le mur du son.

N'encombrez pas les lignes de secours ! — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 30, 2020

Blast heard during French Open game

The blast was also heard at a Roland Garros tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer. Netizens said that the sound was loud enough to put Koepfer off the serve. They also pointed out the uncertainty on their faces as soon as they heard the blast.

That sound;



â˜¹ï¸ Doesn’t sound good for Paris.



Only twice in my life have I heard a sound like that, and both times it was a catastrophic loss of life. https://t.co/IMauhc20HE — Ryan ðŸ (@ASmurfyDreamer) September 30, 2020

This is not the first time that a sonic boom has left the residents scared. Last month, Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket and it created a sonic boom that was heard and felt across Central Florida. The sonic boom created panic amongst the people were unaware that the space company was conducting a rocket launch.

