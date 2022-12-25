'Paris Shooting Suspect's Custody Lifted For Health Reason,' Says Paris Authorities

In the latest update on the Paris shooting, custody of the prime suspect, an old man who killed three Kurds, was lifted due to health reasons on Saturday, reported France24. He was taken to the police psychiatric unit said the prosecutor.

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," said the paris prosecutor.

Further, he said that the custody measure has been lifted due to his pending presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows it.

Paris shooting at Kurd community centre

A 69-year-old man carried out a mass shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby cafe on December 23 in the central part of Paris' 10th district and killing three and injuring many. The Kurds were shocked as all were preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists.

Later, the suspect was arrested by the police who shared that he had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago, reported a local news agency. The arrest was later followed by questioning which the authorities suspected of a racist motive as per the initial accusations of murder and violence with weapons, said the prosecutor's office on December 24.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his concerns regarding the terror attacks on the Kurd community and condemned the recent terror attack. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts to the victims, to the people who are struggling to live, to their families and loved ones. Recognition to our law enforcement for their courage and composure."

Les Kurdes de France ont été la cible d’une odieuse attaque au cœur de Paris. Pensées aux victimes, aux personnes qui luttent pour vivre, à leurs familles et proches. Reconnaissance à nos forces de l’ordre pour leur courage et leur sang-froid. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 23, 2022

Clashes in Paris after shooting at Kurd community center

In the aftermath of the shooting in Paris against the Kurdish community, it is the second day of clashes in Paris between police and members of the Kurdish community who have been upset about the killing of three members of the Kurdish community, reported France24. The unrest in Paris has been there for the second day and people of the Kurd communities have been outraging where cars have been overturned and at least one vehicle was burnt and small fires set alight near Republic Square.

"There had been a sudden violent turn in the protest but it was not yet clear why," said Laurent Nunez, Paris police, reported ANI.

As per the local news agency reports, the Kurdish democratic council in France (CDK-F) has organised the demonstration at Place de la Republique, on Christmas eve.