Passenger Dries Shoes Using Air Vent On Flight, Netizens Enraged

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an airline passenger drying his shoes using the air vent inside the flight that has enraged the netizens. The video clip came into light when the Instagram page ‘Passenger Shaming’ shared it on their feed. In the video, a person can be seen holding up one shoe up to the air vent which appears to dry out his shoe. Instagram user Dylan Miller was credited for the video and it was shared with a caption, "So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening…again…". The video has managed to garner over 2 lakh views.

Netizens reactions over the video

A user commented, "someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane". Another user wrote, "Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin ?Look no further". The third user wrote, "That's a new one. Now I'll have to clean that part as well".

Horse on flight leaves netizens shocked

In another bizarre incident, a picture shows a horse taking a flight, leaving netizens baffled and fellow travellers, somewhat angry. An image was shared by the Instagram page 'Passenger Shaming' with a caption, "This is a legitimate, highly-trained service animal used for the blind, etc., it is not an emotional support animal. They aren’t one and the same. Just an FYI".

The post has been liked over 7,600 times since being shared on social media. A lot of people were annoyed seeing the animal onboard, while a few users commented that the animal looks sad. While a few netizens were sarcastic, some found it hilarious and some came out in support of the horse saying that it is amazing to have a horse inside the flight.

