Passenger Putin: Inside The 'ghost Train' That Runs Stealthily With Russian Prez Aboard

A bulletproof, heavily armoured train in Russia quietly speeds through, carrying a passenger whose safety is not up for compromise. Shrouded in secrecy, a 22-car locomotive dubbed the "ghost train" is responsible for taking Russian President Vladimir Putin to various parts of the country in utmost comfort.

Pictures of the train were recently released by the Dossier Center, a group based in London that is led by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Images circulating on social media show that the train is no less than an extravagant hotel. It comes with a gym, a Turkish bath steam room, bedrooms, dining areas, and a beauty room that contains “anti-aging machines" for the 70-year-old leader.

The secret luxuries onboard

To make sure Putin keeps an eye on the outside world even while travelling, the train comes equipped with communications systems. And when things get monotonous, the president can also head to the part of the train where a movie theatre resides. The locomotive was constructed keeping in mind that Putin's safety is of prime importance.

To achieve this, the doors and windows of the vehicle were made with bulletproof material and a stock of life-saving medical equipment is always on board. With the amenities, the train comes at a heavy cost. According to the Dossier Center, it cost about $74 million in production.

To maintain the train, a sum of about $15.8 million is splurged annually. It has long been suspected that Putin has held a number of meetings inside the lavish rooms of the train. However, such details and images have been refuted by the Kremlin. “President Putin does not have such a car in his use or in his ownership,” Russian officials told CNN.

A private rail network?

Speculations suggest that Putin prefers rail travel over air due to safety and secrecy. “The plane, as soon as it takes off, it immediately crosses flight radar,” Gleb Karakulov, an erstwhile member of Russia's Federal Security Service, told the Dossier Center. “The train, it is used in order to somehow hide these movements," Karakulov added.

To top it all off, the special train comes with a special rail network that only the Russian president has access to. According to Russian outlet Proekt, an entire rail line is dedicated to the train that takes Putin to his private estates and stops at secret stations that serve, only the president.