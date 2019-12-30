Pat Sharp Reveals He's Working On Adult Version Of 'Fun House'

It's been 20 years since Fun House, the favorite show of every kid in the United Kingdom last aired on television. The theme tune of the show still echoes in the ears of every 80s' kids and some of them are still waiting for host Pat Sharp to grace their television screens again. Pat Sharp hosted Fun House from 1989 until it was pulled off the air in 1999. After two decades of petitioning and campaigning by fans and the host, Pat Sharp has said that he is looking at a way to restart the show. Sharp has also revealed that this time it is an adult version of the show that he is working on.

Fun House set to return?

The 58-year-old television presenter has said that he is trying to get the rights of the show to restart and adult version of it. Pat has already started a company and is trying to buy the rights under its name from the makers of the show. Pat has assured the fans that the show will definitely return and has asked them to have a drink and dance. Pat while talking to the media revealed that he gets a lot of messages from fans who urge him to start the show again and also send pictures of their kids watching episodes from 1989.

Pat hosted the show alongside twin sisters Melanie and Martina Grant, who played cheerleaders with one supporting the red team and another the yellow team. The trio brought the show back in 2015 with a special one-off live event at a pub restaurant recreating the set and interacting with audiences. The one-off event saw adults taking part in it with a lot of zeal and excitement. In 2017, fans started an online fundraising program to help restart the show and Crowd Surfer page raised more than £16,000.

The show was created by Bob Synes and presented by Pat Sharp and the twin sisters. The announcer in the show was Gary King and the theme tune was composed by David Pringle and Bob Heatlie.

