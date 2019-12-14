Patrol Officer Wins Hearts After Helping Hearing-impaired Woman In California

A highway patrol officer in California is being applauded for helping a hearing-impaired woman. The video which shows him helping the woman by using sign language is doing rounds of the internet and has received 22K likes and over 1K comments. The incident happened when a California Highway Patrol officer, Officer Rodriguez responded to a call from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Used sign language to help her

Initially, he thought it was a disturbance call but later when he reached the spot, he realised that it was a matter of communication. The video which has surfaced online shows a deaf woman having trouble with the authorities while applying for id. Rodriguez, who was familiar with the American Sign language (ASL) stepped in to help the woman and translated the whole procedure to her. The officer even paid the woman’s registration fee after she fell short of cash.

This gesture of empathy by the officer has left the internet in awe and pride. One user wrote that it was fabulous. He also suggested that there should be language services available to patients and family members in Hospitals. He said that he doesn’t understand how it isn’t something that is not required by government officials. Sharing an incident from his life, he said that when he was at the DMV, he witnessed one of the employees serving a person who came to get her license renewed. The employee the woman who spoke little English badly. It wasn't until that woman was in tears, another employee saw what was going on and someone who spoke this woman's language stepped in to help.

Read: California Governor Rejects PG&E’s Bankruptcy Plan

Read: These Californians Are Redefining Raving BYOB: Bring Your Own Baby

Another user wrote that it seems that DMV should have sort of an interpreter for the deaf. The user later went on to thank the almighty for that amazing cop. Yet another user wrote that people who provide service to the public need to have the skill training in defusing and resolving issues at the counter. He lauded the officer by calling him terrific, adding that it is kindness and service at its best.

Read: California Library Gains Hundreds Of Presidential Documents

Read: 'Lucifer' To Have Two-part Final Season: Tom Ellis