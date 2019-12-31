Pauline Hanson Sets Up Hotline Number For People Who Are Alone On NYE

As the world is just hours away from entering 2020, some people are ready to celebrate a massive night, filled with friends, there are also some people with no party and that means that their evening can be really lonely. However, Pauline Hanson, Australian politician came up with a perfect solution where anyone can call the 'Lonely Hearts' hotline and speak to her during their lonely time. The Senator will reportedly use her official Facebook page and 'new technology' to field her calls live from One Nation's offices from 6pm.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Hanson said that she recognises that people are doing it tougher than usual this year and the idea of celebrating New Year's eve is an expense many people can't afford. She further added that the idea was put together by staff for her to celebrate a New Year's eve with her 2,88,000 Facebook followers. Her office also reported that there are one in four Australians who feel lonely and the idea behind it was to cheer them up.

According to reports, her office has combined Facebook live with some new technology that allows her to take callers and have a fun night on one of the loneliest evenings on the calendar. She further told the media outlet that she doesn't know what to expect as it will be live and it's something no one has ever done before so she believes that anything could eventuate. She also said that she wants people who are struggling and alone on the last day of the year to reach out.

If you're feeling isolated and struggling to make ends meet, Pauline Hanson wants to know all about it... 📞 #9Today pic.twitter.com/GHHLyzFVSi — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 30, 2019

READ: Australia: Tourists, Residents Trapped On Beaches Due To Severe Wildfires

Tourists trapped on beaches

While Senator Hanson is helping lonely people on New Year's Eve, Australia is facing severe wildfires. According to international media reports, several residents and tourists in a seaside town of Australia were trapped in public buildings and on some beaches due to wildfires. The coastal town of Mallacoota was reportedly engulfed by the fires and many people were forced to head towards the local gymnasium or waded in the waters to prevent themselves from the embers that swept through the town.

READ: Tourism Takes A Hit Amid Australia Wildfires

The Australian authorities also reported three people dead and four missing in New South Wales after the wildfires sparked both states over the past 24-hours. The wildfires have led to the cancellation of regional NSW fireworks and according to reports, it could also lead to the cancellation of iconic Sydney fireworks on New Year as well. An online petition was initiated six weeks ago demanding the cancellation of the fireworks and has been signed by more than 2,60,000 people, however, a City of Sydney spokesperson has reportedly rejected the idea of cancelling the show and said that it would seriously hamper Syndey's businesses.

READ: Food Festivals In Australia To Attend In The Upcoming Year 2020

READ: Thousands Of Koalas Feared Dead In Australia Wildfires