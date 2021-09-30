'Pause In Israeli Settlement Activity In Palestine Region Must Be Permanent': UN Envoy

United Nations (UN) special ambassador to Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland on Wednesday stated that the ongoing pause in Israeli settlement activities in occupied Palestine territories must be permanent. Speaking at UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Wednesday, he reiterated that Israel should refrain from new infrastructural developments in East Jerusalem as well. It is to be noted UN Security Council had refused to accept or pass any settlement-related requests from June 12 to September 27.

Expressing deep concern over the escalated violence in Palestine, West Bank territory, Wennesland sternly mentioned, "I reiterate that all Israeli settlements are illegal under the international law and that they undermined the prospect of achieving a viable two-state solution in the line with UN resolutions, international law, and prior agreements."

He further stated that "the pause in new advancement and tenders of plants for housing units and settlements observed during this reporting period must become permanent." As per UN press release, Wennesland also noted a gradual and partial easing of the access restrictions in Gaza by Israeli authorities. "First time in 18 months, permits will be given to 2,000 Palestinian traders and 350 businesspeople, to cross from Gaza into Israel," he said.

The situation remains tight in West Bank

Three months into the ceasefire, Israel and Palestine have often engaged in small clashes along the West Bank region. Frequent skirmishes along the Gaza perimeter fence were at pinnacle on 21 August when hundreds of Palestinians engaged in violent conflicts with the Israeli security personnel, he told the ambassadors. Drawing attention to the huge number of casualties and injuries in a myriad of protests throughout June to September, Mr Wennesland urged the Israeli authorities to undertake a "transparent investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable."

"Gaza requires political solution"

Wennesland in his statement also pointed that Gaza required political solutions to ensure "full lifting of Israeli closures," and reinstatement of a "legitimate Palestinian Government and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian State." Speaking about Hamas-induced violence in Palestine, he said that the UN agency had declared its institutions “inviolable at all times.” He also called on Israel "to take all necessary measures to protect the right to freedom of association." Lastly, he thanked the State of Qatar for a $40 million donation to ensure cash assistance to needy families in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Image:@TorWennesland_twitter/AP