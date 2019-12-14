Payroll Data Of Facebook Employees In US Stolen From Car: Report

Facebook on December 13 alerted their employees that hard drives with information about those on the social network's payroll were reportedly stolen from a car last month. According to an international media outlet, the drives contained names, bank account numbers and other personal data of approximately 29,000 people who were on Facebook's payroll in the United States. The car was being used by a member of the payroll department, and the hard drives were not supposed to have left the Facebook campus, however, the data storage hardware was in a bag that the worker left in the car.

While talking to an international media outlet, a Facebook employee said that the incident was a smash and grab crime rather than an attempt to steal employee information. He further also added that the theft impacts only current and former Facebook employees only and no Facebook user data was involved. The company has also notified the employees whose information they believe was stored on the equipment. The social networking company is also offering them free identity theft and credit monitoring services. According to reports, a police investigation is underway.

Facebook no longer world's most desirable workplace

The company also faces a rank drop on Glassdoor's list. According to Glassdoor's annual ranking, the Silicon Valley company dropped out of the top ten “best places to work” in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Facebook's ranking has dropped. The company tumbled 16 spots and its desirability ranking dropped from 4.5 to 4.4 out of a perfect 5.

Facebook which reached the top spot in Glassdoor's 2018 rankings fell to number seven in the 2019 list. According to international media reports, Facebook's drop comes as regulators put the social media company in the crosshairs of antitrust investigations. The rankings also show that the employees no longer regard working at the social media company after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook also struggled to recruit college graduates and software engineers. While talking to an international media outlet, an employee also said that the company is 'painstakingly slow' when it comes to making decisions on matters of privacy due to its numerous scandals over the years.

