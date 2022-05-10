Paytm CEO Questions Elon Musk On Tesla's India Launch, Says It Would Be 'challenging'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is often questioned by internet users when the much sought-after Tesla cars would make their debut in India, recently tweeted about his trip to India in 2007 recalling how the Taj Mahal in Agra is “truly” a wonder. However, this time, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma brought back the same old question about Tesla cars.

Sharma posed his question when the billionaire responded to an image of Agra Fort shared by another Twitter user called History Defined. Musk wrote, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Shortly after Tesla CEO weighed in on India’s architectural marvel, Sharma asked, “When are you coming here to deliver the first Tesla here at The Taj?” The Paytm CEO went on to warn Musk that creating full self-driving cars, such as the Tesla, in India will be “incredibly challenging”. Sharma remarked, “We are known to be the most unruly road users”.

It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India.

We are known to be the most unruly road users ☺️

That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj ? 🙏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 9, 2022

Paytm founder questioned Musk in the backdrop of several states in India having invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing plants on their land. Earlier in January, Tesla's CEO had said that his company was working through “a lot of challenges with the Indian government”. Tesla has sought a reduction in import duties so that its high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India.

Apart from Sharma, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla had urged Musk to begin manufacturing Tesla cars in India. Poonawalla had said on May 8, “Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make."

Musk spoke about his death under 'mysterious circumstances'

The latest talk about the Taj Mahal and Tesla cars in India came a day after Musk triggered another wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”. Musk said on Twitter, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya” just a week after he announced the decision to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

