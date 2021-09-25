'Peace Mission 2021': SCO Counter-terrorism Military Exercise Concludes In Russia

The ‘Peace Mission 2021’ counter-terrorism military drill of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states culminated on Friday, 24 September. The Indian Army informed that the closing ceremony of the “multi-nation joint military exercise” was marked by march past and equipment display. The participants of the military drill were from eight SCO members states - China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Exercise #PeacefulMission2021



Multi Nation Joint Military Exercise #PeacefulMission2021 of #SCO Nations culminated today. The closing ceremony was marked by march past & equipment display. pic.twitter.com/r7purT5Zzp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 24, 2021

According to Xinhua News Agency, the military troops of SCO members states conducted live-fire drills when military equipment such as infantry fighting vehicles and assault vehicles made fierce attacks against the targets. While speaking at a closing ceremony at the Donguz training range in Russia’s Orenburg Region, Commander of the Russian Central Military District Alexander Lapin reportedly said that the military exercise was “successful” and all the tasks were finished. Separately, on the last day of the exercise, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat witnessed the final validation exercise of Multi-nation Exercise and interacted with the contingent commanders of participating nations.

Exercise #PeacefulMission2021



General Bipin Rawat #CDS interacted with the contingent commanders of participating Nations & members of the #IndianArmy contingent. #CDS lauded them for their high standards of training & professionalism. pic.twitter.com/fRiRd2kSeI — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 23, 2021

As per the news agency, the senior military officials also exchanged their views at a meeting of chiefs of general staff of the SCO member states. They discussed the current international and regional situations, security challenges and deepening military-security cooperation. The officials also expressed concern over new risks arising from the hasty withdrawal of foreign troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

6th edition of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Meanwhile, the SCO Peace Mission Exercise marked the first foreign visit of General Bipin Rawat after taking over as the CDS. During his visit, he witnessed the activities of the respective armed forces taking part in the SCO peace mission drills in Russia. The military drills aimed to foster close relations between the SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

The Indian Army had taken part in the opening ceremony of the 6th Edition of the SCO. The Indian Army said that the opening ceremony was marked with an “impressive parade” by all participating contingents & an address by Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defence informed that the Indian military contingent, comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force participated in the exercises.

(Image: Twitter)