Peanut, A Hen From Michigan, Becomes World's Oldest Living Chicken At The Age Of 21

In the world of chickens, living for nearly two decades is an incredible feat. Then comes spending 21 years on Earth, a dream tthat only one special hen is living. Meet Peanut, the world's oldest living chicken at the age of 21. Her surprising lifespan has caught the eye of the Guinness World Records, which recently documented the old hen's journey.

Peanut hails from Michigan, United States. Born in the spring of 2002, she belongs to the bantam breed of chicken and was raised by Marsi Darwin, a retired librarian. Bantam chickens are relatively smaller in size compared to other chickens, but otherwise have similar traits.

Speaking about her beloved pet chicken, Darwin said, “Peanut is a doddering old lady now but she has had quite a life. She has enjoyed vigorous good health all her life […] outliving many of her offspring as well as her parents and quite a few dogs, cats, and feathered friends.”

Peanut's journey to becoming world's oldest hen

Peanut's story is fascinating, particularly because of the circumstances that surrounded her birth. Before hatching from the egg, she was abandoned by her mother in an empty nest. After Darwin saw the egg, she picked it up and decided to toss it into a nearby pond.

However, moments before throwing it away, the retired librarian heard a "cheep." “I think Peanut had a strong survival instinct to ‘call’ to me,” she recalled. This was the moment when Peanut and Darwin's friendship began. The chicken spent her young days inside a parrot cage in her owner's living room.

Eventually, she moved out and laid eggs until she turned eight. Peanut's family now lives with Darwin, and most of her children have failed to outlive her. “I’m sure she has outlived quite a few of her children,” Darwin said. The hen, now in her old age, spends her days staying indoors, sleeping and eating with her 15-year-old daughter Millie and occasionally making headlines for being the oldest living chicken.