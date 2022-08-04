Pelosi Arrives In South Korea After Tense Taiwan Visit; Likely To Discuss Regional Issues

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in South Korea, TASS reported citing data on Flightradar service. Pelosi will reach the hotel at around 11 pm (local time), where she will spend the night. Pelosi's visit to South Korea comes after travelling to Taiwan which triggered tensions between US and China as Beijing views Taiwan as its sovereign territory. During her visit to Seoul, Nancy Pelosi will hold a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday, 4 August.

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including tensions with North Korea, recently overshadowed by China's outrage over her visit to Taiwan. Even though South Korea called for calm across the Taiwan Strait, however, North Korea supported its ally Beijing. Speaking to Newsweek, South Korean Foreign Ministry officials expressed hope that "peace and stability" continue in the Taiwan Strait and "cross-strait relations" will be built through "dialogue and cooperation." Nancy Pelosi will reportedly not hold a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was on vacation and Foreign Minister Park Jin will be in Cambodia for meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Notably, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea, which described it as an "impudent intervention" by Washington into another country's internal affairs. The North Korean Foreign Ministry called Taiwan an "inseparable part" of China, as per a Newsweek report. It is worth noting that Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to arrive in Taiwan in the last 25 years. She travelled to Taiwan despite the strong protests by China. Before her visit to Taiwan, US President Joe Biden also held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During the talks, Jinping told Biden that "those who play with fire will perish by it" and called on the US to honour the 'one-China' principle.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked Pelosi and the congressional delegation for travelling to Taiwan for showcasing support. After arrival, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that their visit honours the "unwavering commitment" of the US to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy." She said that their talks with Taiwan leaders reaffirm support of the US for their partner & promote our shared interests, "including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region." During her visit to Taiwan, Pelosi also held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

It was also my high honor to receive from President @iingwen of Taiwan the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of our treasured friendship. Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/yFcVQil4TT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

Image: AP