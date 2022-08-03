Pelosi Meets Semiconductor Giant TSMC Chief Mark Liu In Taiwan Amid China's Resentment

During her one-day visit to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also met with Mark Liu, chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) - the biggest chipmaker in the world. According to media reports, TSMC is the most valuable semiconductor manufacturing firm across the globe, with a market cap of $426 billion (over Rs 30,00,000 crores).

During the meeting, Pelosi and Liu talked about the recently approved Chips and Science Act by the US.

Notably, TSMC is expected to benefit from the $52 billion allocated by the new legislation to boost chipmaking in the US, as the company intends to build a chip factory in Arizona state, Taiwan's national daily, Liberty Times reported. According to Phelix Lam, equity analyst at Morningstar - financial services company, claimed that Pelosi and Liu may have also spoken about larger, ongoing subsidies and "nurturing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduates" in the US. Meanwhile, the meeting between Pelosi and Liu indicated that the biggest economy and the most renowned chipmaker in the world are enhancing their already close ties.

US is TSMC's biggest market

It is to be noted that the United States is TSMC's biggest market, accounting for 64% of all sales in 2021, up from 60% two years earlier. According to reports, American tech giant, Apple alone made up one-fourth of TSMC’s revenue last year. The meeting also demonstrated TSMC's readiness to put up with China's ire, which has strongly denounced Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Meanwhile, TSMC’s stock price went up by 1.8% on Wednesday after news of Pelosi and Liu’s meeting was circulated, as per Liberty Times. Notably, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years.

Pelosi's Taiwan visit

During her visit to Taipei, the US House Speaker met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and stressed that Washington will continue to uphold its commitment to the island country. In a joint press briefing with Ing-wen, Pelosi reiterated the US support for protecting Taipei's democracy, sovereignty and security. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement slamming her trip and saying that any response that Beijing would take now would be “justified” as well as “necessary”. It is to be noted here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan.

Image: Shutterstock/AP