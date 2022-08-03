Pelosi Refers To Tiananmen Square Protests In Taiwan As She Advocates For Human Rights

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who irked China like never before with her visit to Taiwan, referred to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre as she reiterated Washington’s bipartisan support for human rights on the island. The third highest American official and the first sitting House Speaker to land in Taiwan in 25 years, Pelosi underscored her long record of standing with pro-democracy and human rights groups in the self-governed democratic island, even as Chian continues to claim as its own territory.

During a meeting with ith deputy speaker of Taiwan’s legislature on Wednesday morning, before she concluded her high-stakes, 18-hour visit on the island, Pelosi told deputy speaker Tsai Chi-chang, “When you say that I'm a good friend of Taiwan, I take that as a great compliment”. After Chi-chang thanked the US House Speaker for her visit and the leadership, Pelosi said, “ I just go back to Tiananmen Square for a moment. That was bipartisan. It was over 30 years ago.”

“It was bipartisan when we were on Tiananmen Square, and we were there specifically making the statement on human rights. But our visit was about human rights, was about unfair trade practices, and it was about security issues of technology, dangerous technologies being transferred to rogue countries to countries of concern. So our – over the years, it's always been about security, economy and governance,” she added.

Tiananmen Square, outside China, is known for the 1989 protests and massacre that ended with a military crackdown. It is also known as the June Fourth Massacre. When referring to the decades-old demonstrations, Pelosi highlighted the previous trip she took to Asia in 1991. At the time, Pelosi had unfurled a small banner in Beijing that said, “To those who died for democracy in China”.

Pelosi slammed China for standing in Taiwan's 'way'

Pelosi on Wednesday accused Beijing of standing in Taipei's way and using "soft power" to gain support. In a joint press briefing following her meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, Pelosi reiterated the US support for protecting Taipei's democracy, sovereignty and security. However, America's third highest official did not mention any categoric way of protecting the island against countermeasures that China has vowed to take over her visit but suggested that US and Taiwan would elevate trade ties and there would be more visits by American officials.

Hailing US ties with Taiwan which China considers its own territory, Pelosi said, "There is great enthusiasm for US-Taiwan relationship. Security, governance and economy are three important parts. Our relationship is strong and we discussed how to make it stronger. Trade agreement possible soon".

"We are committed to maintaining the status quo, Taiwan has always been open to constructive dialogue," she also said while adding, "China has stood in the way of Taiwan".

Image: AP