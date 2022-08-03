US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underscored the importance of democracy and reiterated Washington’s unwavering support for the island as she met with President Tsai Ing-Wen in Taipei on Wednesday. Noting the world’s choice between democracy and autocracy, America’s third highest official vowed that the US' determination to preserve Taiwan’s sovereignty is “iron-clad”. Pelosi, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and stoked fresh tensions in already sour US-China ties, said that Washington’s solidarity with Taipei is crucial "now more than ever."

“Taiwan is a flourishing democracy. It has proven to the world that hope, courage & determination can build a peaceful & prosperous future despite the challenges it faces. Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today,” said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, adding that “our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon Taiwan.”

“Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America's determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and in the world remains iron-clad,” she added.

The Taiwan’s President also showcased strong cooperation between the island and the United States saying that Taipei is committed to maintaining “peace and stability”. Tsai said, “Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace & stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we will make Taiwan a key stabilising force for regional security ensuring a free & open Indo-Pacific”. Highlighting that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made Taiwan in attention, aggression against Taipei would have consequences for the entire Indo-Pacific.

“We will firmly uphold our nation's sovereignty & continue to hold the line of defence. At the same time, we wish to cooperate & work with unity with all democracies around the world to safeguard democratic values,” Taiwan’s President also said.

Pelosi hails US and Taiwan’s ‘thriving’ partnership

Cementing America’s support for Taiwan over China’s staunch criticism, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the “thriving” partnership between Washington and Taipei. She said, “America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we've a thriving partnership grounded in self-government & self-determination focused on mutual security in the region & world committed to economic prosperity."

Pelosi met Tsai on Wednesday following a closed-door meeting with the lawmakers after she addressed the parliament in Taipei. While Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai Chi-Chang hailed Washington as a “true friend”, the US House Speaker said that she is in Taiwan to “listen and learn”. Pelosi also told Taiwan’s parliament’s deputy head that Taiwan is “one of the freest societies” and that the “US chip bill is a good opportunity”. The US House Speaker asserted that she comes in friendship and peace.

US’ third highest ranking official, Pelosi told Taiwan’s parliament “Purposes of this visit are the security of our people (global security), economics and governance. We want to increase inter-Parliamentary dialogue.”

“We want to listen & learn from you on how to go ahead together,” she added.

Image: ANI