Pentagon Assures Of No 'immediate Threat' In Training Saudi Students

The Pentagon assured, on December 19, it found no immediate threat after conducting backgrounds checks on around 850 Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States. US authorities had announced a security review after the deadly shooting at Pensacola naval base by a Saudi military trainee on December 6.

The operational training for the military students from Saudi Arabia was halted to conduct backgrounds checks on other trainees from the country but classroom instruction would continue. Authorities examined the identities, past activities and social media history of all the Saudi military personnel training in the United States and concluded that there was no information indicating an immediate threat scenario.

Attacker visited New York

The attacker, identified as Mohammed al-Shamrani, had reportedly travelled from Pensacola to New York, days before the attack, with three fellow Saudi students and visited several museums. Authorities have been investigating the motive of the visit and wanted to ascertain if the group met anyone else in New York. The threat of accomplices compounded from the fact that the gunman showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party ahead of the attack that killed three people.

As per media reports, one of the Saudi students recorded the attack on camera while two others watched it from a nearby car. Though the shooting has not been officially declared as a terror attack, attacker's tweets shared the views of Osama Bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda, a terrorist militant organisation. "The security is a shared destiny...You will not be safe until we live it as reality in (Palestine), and American troops get out of our land (sic)," tweeted the shooter from his now-suspended account.

On December 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that the shooter acted alone but the motive was still not clear. Ria Katz, director of SITE, which monitors jihadist media, said the style of the Pensacola shooting does not necessarily resemble one group over another. “However, given that ISIS has very little to lose at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if it claimed the attack, regardless of the attacker's potential allegiances,” she tweeted.

