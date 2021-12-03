Pentagon Chief Criticizes China's Pursuit Of Hypersonic Weapons During South Korea Visit

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is in South Korea, on Wednesday criticised China's efforts to create a new generation of hypersonic weapons and claimed that they were raising regional tensions as per Sputnik. The criticism comes as the US is lagging behind Beijing and Moscow in hypersonic. China has developed a wide range of missile capabilities, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, indicated last month that the US is working on hypersonic weapons as well. However, Washington is concerned that it is falling behind China and Russia in the pursuit of such weapons.

Austin said during an Osan Air Base press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook that they have concerns about the military capabilities that China continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region. He further stated that it just goes to show why they see China as an issue for them, according to Sputnik.

Hypersonic missiles would have minimal impact on America's ability

China developed a hypersonic weapon, which travels faster five times the speed of sound, which could represent a significant threat to missile defence systems. However, according to AP, some experts think that hypersonic missiles would have minimal impact on America's ability to deter war and that they could spark a new, destabilising arms race. Another important source of concern for the United States is North Korea, which Austin addressed.

If a war breaks out between North and South Korea, Osan serves as the headquarters for the US-South Korean Combined Forces Command, which is a joint command under which the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea, who would fight alongside their South Korea, according to Sputnik. Austin along with Suh stated that North Korea’s expanding weapons programme is becoming increasingly problematic for regional security. In recent years, North Korea's nuclear arsenal is said to have increased dramatically.

Need of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait

According to Sputnik, Austin's visit was part of the CFC's annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), which addressed the need of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the 80-mile-wide waterway that separates China from Taiwan. In recent months, tensions in the Taiwan Strait have risen as the US sails ships through areas China claims to be internal and signs new agreements to support Taiwan's military against China, while Chinese planes conduct regular drills in airspace off the coast. China claims the sovereignty of Taiwan and sees it as a rebellious province destined for reunification with the mainland.

