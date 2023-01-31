Pentagon Committed To Using Nuclear Deterrent To Protect S Korea Amid North's Threats: US

On Tuesday, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, stated in Seoul during a joint press conference with South Korea's Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup that the United States is dedicated to using both conventional and nuclear deterrents to defend South Korea. Austin emphasized that North Korea had carried out an unusual number of provocations in 2022 and that both Washington and Seoul condemn such actions as they unsettle the region, as per a report by TASS.

The defense chiefs of two countries announced their commitment to increasing and strengthening their combined military exercises and training. They agreed on the need to take into account changes in the security environment, including North Korea's recent developments in its nuclear and missile programs. The two leaders also emphasized the importance of enhancing their information sharing. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that 28,500 US troops are currently stationed in South Korea and the US and South Korea have made great strides in their cooperation over the past year. Additionally, they have heightened their retaliation measures in response to threats from North Korea. Austin made a visit to South Korea on Monday.

Both nations pledge to align their Indo-Pacific strategy

"Minister Lee and Secretary Austin also discussed measures to strengthen regional security cooperation including ROK-U.S.-Japan trilateral security cooperation. The two leaders committed to following up on developing specific courses of action to facilitate trilateral sharing of missile warning data, as agreed by the three countries' leaders at the November 2022 Phnom Penh Summit," as per a press release by the US Department of Defence. "Based on a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the two leaders pledged to work towards aligning the respective U.S. and ROK Indo-Pacific strategies and exploring avenues of cooperation with partners in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands," added the press release.

A look at US and South Korea's partnership

The South Korean and US military partnership has its roots in the aftermath of World War II and the division of the Korean Peninsula into two separate states. In 1948, two separate governments were established in North and South Korea, each claiming to be the legitimate government of the entire Korean Peninsula. Tensions between the two Koreas escalated, and in June 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea, starting the Korean War.

The United States responded by leading a United Nations-backed coalition of forces to intervene and defend South Korea. The US military was instrumental in pushing back North Korean forces and stabilizing the front line. A ceasefire was declared in July 1953, but no formal peace treaty was signed, leaving the two Koreas in a state of armistice.

In response to the Korean War, the US established a military presence in the region to deter future aggression from North Korea and defend South Korea. In 1953, the US and South Korea signed a Mutual Defense Treaty, which committed the US to come to South Korea's defense in the event of another attack from North Korea. The US also established the US Forces Korea (USFK) to maintain a continuous military presence in the region.

Over the years, the US and South Korean military partnership has evolved and expanded. The two countries regularly conduct joint military exercises to maintain their military readiness and test their ability to work together in the event of an attack. They also cooperate on a range of security issues, including counter-proliferation, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.

In addition to the military dimension, the US and South Korean partnership is characterized by close political, economic, and cultural ties. The US remains a key ally of South Korea and plays a significant role in shaping the security environment in the region. The US and South Korea continue to work together to address the challenges posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and to promote stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the wider region.