Pentagon Finds 'no Evidence' Of Chinese Military Build-up Ahead Of Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, Pentagon claimed that there is "no evidence" of Chinese military aggression near the island. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Friday, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby said American intelligence has seen no sign of "untoward activities" as of now. "We have seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan," Kirby said while Pelosi's office is yet to confirm the lawmaker's Asia trip.

Kirby also flagged that "there is no need for" US officials to observe for further escalation. However, he refused to divulge details about Pelosi's much-hyped Asia visit. It is to be mentioned that the US already has a massive military presence around Taiwan with one of America's aircraft carrier vessels sailing across the South China Sea now.

Kirby's information comes against the backdrop of China's rhetorical threats of "serious consequences" provided the top US policymaker visited Taiwan. China said the trip will largely violate the US' commitment to the One-China Policy - under which Beijing considers Taiwan as a "breakaway part" of the mainland. It is pertinent to mention that while the US recognises the policy, Washington doesn't endorse it, especially after US President Joe Biden scrapped years of diplomacy over the policy, saying that the US will not back down if China asserts military pressure on Taiwan.

Pelosi's tentative visit sparks crisis

Pelosi's potential trip has become the epicenter of the recent crisis between the US and China, who were already in a disagreement over Beijing's negligence to publicly deplore Russia's war in Ukraine. Noting the visit, China said Washington is "playing with fire," further warning of "military response." Reports also suggested that Beijing has been concentrating military power at Taiwan borders in order to assert pressure on the self-declared democracy.

Amid the intense speculation over the visit, experts pointed out that the real focus now has shifted from Taiwan to the relationship between China and the US and how they manage their spat from turning into conflict. “The main point is not in Pelosi coming to Taiwan, but it’s to look at how the U.S. and China effectively control the risks that may arise,” said Arthur Zhin-Sheng Wang, a defense studies expert at Taiwan’s Central Police University, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Biden warns against unilateral change to status quo

The developments come after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the telephone for nearly 2 hours. According to the White House, the virtual meeting was built in the series of recent engagements between US NSA Jake Sullivan, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin, US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen, and US CDS Mark Milley with their Chinese counterparts. Despite the widening rift, Biden emphasised maintaining open lines of communication to solve major issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Further, they also agreed on an in-person meeting.

During the meeting, Biden reaffirmed US' commitment to One-China Policy. Further, he opposed unilateral changes to the status quo of Taiwan and urged Beijing to commit to maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan Strait. The leaders also exchanged differences and mutual concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war.

