Amidst its efforts to deter Russia’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, the United States is set to train the former Afghan pilots in California before sending them to the war-torn nation via Poland, according to a military-diplomatic source who spoke to TASS on Monday. While providing the details, the Russian agency's source said, “As we know, the Pentagon began recruiting former Afghan pilots who ran to the US together with the Americans a year ago.” He continued by saying, “Their training now kicks off in California with plans to dispatch all of them to Ukraine via Poland afterwards".

The source further claimed that in addition to the former pilots, other Afghans who participated in special forces would also take part in the training by the US. Referring to the other Afghans, the source highlighted that they are also offered to go through training and ink a contract that entails the eventual deployment to the fighting zone in Ukraine.

In addition to this, the source even asserted that the results of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine won't be impacted by these actions. According to the military-diplomatic source of the outlet, “All these hysterical attempts ‘to plug holes’ will only somewhat postpone the Kyiv regime’s military catastrophe and the political one of its sponsors in Washington.”

US's military assistance to Kyiv

Earlier, on August 26, the Pentagon and the missile manufacturer Raytheon signed an agreement for buying the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) short- and medium-range anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine to combat the brutal Russian invasion. As per a report from the US Defence, “Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $182,295,333 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems.”

The project will be executed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and is scheduled to be completed on August 23, 2024, according to the report. "Bids were solicited via the internet with one received," it said. The missile systems will be purchased using money authorised as a part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Moreover, previously, the US stated that Kyiv will receive approximately $3 billion in military assistance from Washington. Six NASAMS systems are even included in the new package, according to the Tass report. A US official also emphasised that the money will be utilised to pay for contracts for drones, weapons, and other equipment that might not be used on the battlefield for a year or two, Associated Press reported.

