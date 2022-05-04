Pentagon Says US Sees IS Attempts To Rebuild Forces In Afghanistan

The United States has seen indications that show the Islamic State (ISIS), which has been banned in Russia has been making efforts to rebuild its forces in Afghanistan. General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chief of staff of the US Armed Forces, has said that as per the latest information in addition to ISIS, similar groups have been trying to set up their forces in Afghanistan, RIA Novosti reported. He further stated that the terrorist group have not been able to succeed in its plan. Milley made the remarks in the US Senate during the hearings on budget allocations.

In his speech, Mark Milley acknowledged that ISIS and other terrorist groups that are based in Afghanistan might plan to target America in the future. Milley said that as per the American intelligence information, the terrorists in Afghanistan will not be able to pose a threat to other countries until 2023, as per the RIA Novosti report. It is pertinent to note here that the US military left the Kabul airport on August 31, ending the nearly 20 years of presence of the US in Afghanistan. After the Taliban takeover on August 15, confusion and chaos was witnessed at Kabul Airport as people tried to leave the war-torn nation to escape their brutal rule.

Bomb blasts in Afghanistan

In recent weeks, several attacks on mosques have occurred in Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of several people. In a recent incident, a bomb blast was reported in Kabul on Saturday, 30 April, which killed at least one woman and wounded three others, according to ANI. The explosion occurred just a day after another attack on a mosque in Kabul was reported on Friday, 29 May. The Interior Ministry said that according to the initial reports, an explosion in a mosque killed 10 people and more than 20 people were injured in the blast. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban condemned the action and stated that people responsible for the act will be brought to justice. Earlier on 28 April, 9 people were killed and 13 wounded in twin explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan, as per the ANI report. The Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the two explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif of Balkh province, ANI cited local reports. One of the blasts was targeted near an educational facility while another one was reported in a vehicle.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP