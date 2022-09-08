Pentagon Suspends Deliveries Of F-35 Aircraft After Discovering Component Made In China

The Pentagon has decided to temporarily halt deliveries of F-35 aircraft after learning that a component of the stealth fighter jet included an alloy manufactured in China. According to the US Department of Defence (DOD), Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the aircraft, discovered that a component used in the jet's engine was made in China which is in violation of federal defence acquisition regulations. However, the Pentagon also stated that the magnet containing the alloy used as a component of the integrated power package did not pose any security risk.

"We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there is no performance, quality, safety, or security risks associated with this issue. The flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal," said Russ Goemaere, Defense Department spokesperson, CNN reported. He further stated that Lockheed Martin has already identified a different supplier of the alloy for the next deliveries.

Lockheed Martin set to deliver 153 F-35s to US DOD

According to reports, a review is being conducted to ascertain how the non-compliance occurred after the manufacturer voluntarily reported the matter. However, the Pentagon refrained from specifying the number of aircraft deliveries halted or how many had the Chinese alloy.

Notably, the aircraft company is likely to deliver up to 153 F-35s this year, out of which 88 jets have already been delivered to the United States. "We are working with our partners and DOD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain. The magnet has no visibility or access to any sensitive program information," Lockheed Martin said in a statement, as per CNN. It further stressed that the F-35 is still safe for flight and the company is in touch with the DOD to find a swift solution to resume deliveries.

About F-35 aircraft

It should be noted here that the F-35 is one of the most technologically advanced fighter aircraft in the world. The jets, which exist in three versions, are operated by the US in large numbers. The F-35As are used by the US Air Force for normal takeoff and landing, the F-35Bs used by the Marine Corps for vertical landing, and the F-35C designed for use on aircraft carriers. According to Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is the most powerful, resilient, and connected fighter aircraft, offering pilots a strategic advantage over any adversary.

Image: AP