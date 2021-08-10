The United States on Monday spoke about Pakistan's role amid the intensifying fighting between Afghanistan government forces and the Taliban. During a briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby responded to a question and acknowledged the 'safe havens' that exist along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Pentagon's statement comes at a time when Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban and other extremist groups.

'Safe havens are only providing a source of more insecurity': Pentagon

Addressing the reporters, Kirby responded that the United States government continues to have conversations with the Pakistani leadership regarding the terror safe havens along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Kirby stated that the safe havens are fuelling more insecurity and instability in Afghanistan as it continues to witness conflict.

Kirby further remarked that the US is 'not bashful' about having a conversation regarding the issue of safe havens with Pakistani leaders. In addition, he also stated that Pakistan and its citizens also suffer and fall victim to terrorist activities that stem from the country. Kirby added that the US is committed to a sense of closing down the safe havens for terrorists.

“We are mindful that those safe havens are only providing a source of more insecurity and more instability inside Afghanistan. We are not bashful about having that discussion with Pakistani leaders,” he said. “We are also mindful that Pakistan and the Pakistani people also fall victim to terrorist activities that emanate from that region. So, we all have a shared sense of the importance of closing down those safe havens and not allowing them to be used by the Taliban or other terrorist networks to sew discord,” Kirby said. “And again, we're having that conversation with the Pakistanis all the time,” he added.

Afghanistan hints at sanctioning Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government has hinted that it may sanction Pakistan. Responding to a tweet by former Canadian politician and diplomat Chris Alexander, Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh remarked that the country is aiming to get over the 'shock period' referring to the current situation. Alexander had hit out at Pakistan and described the situation as 'Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan'. He further called for action against the former with his tweet and the hashtag 'Sanction Pakistan'. Responding to his tweet, Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that 'It is on the way. The Afghan way' thereby hinting at sanctions against Pakistan.

Minister @calxandr it is just the beginning. We needed time to get passed from the "shock period". It is on the way. The Afghan way. https://t.co/iCT6SWc1Vo — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 9, 2021

With PTI Inputs