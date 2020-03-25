The Debate
Amid Coronavirus, People Are Washing Everything From Milk Packets To Currency Notes

Rest of the World News

As the country maintains social distancing and self-isolation in lockdown as containment measure to stem the coronavirus spread, people opted bizarre practices.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

People are posting videos on social media disinfecting their homes taking hygiene a notch up as they spray plants, doorknobs, and milk packets with the sanitiser. The videos depict the hysteria about the COVID-19 disease as clips go viral. In one such clip, a woman was seen washing milk packets with soap then submerged them in the saltwater in order to keep herself safe from the COVID-19 infection.

As the country maintains social distancing and self-isolation in lockdown as a containment measure to stem the spread, people have opted bizarre practices, which they believe, is going to help the virus away from infecting them. Also, some panic could be accredited to boredom as people have little to do while they are quarantined away indoor. Videos of people wearing the plastic sheet and masks made of plastic bottles have also gone viral on the internet. 

Internet is shocked

Among several video clips that have been circulating on social media, a video in which a man can be seen disinfecting the teller machine as it counts the cash has caught the attention of the internet. It has garnered over 123K likes. Another video of a woman washing grocery items in saltwater has gained more than 58K likes as internet users poured in comments in disbelief.

First Published:
COMMENT
