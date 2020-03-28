From Weddings To Graduation Ceremony: People Connect With Each Other Via Video Games

As the coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 199 countries around the globe, people are now finding a creative way to stay connected through video games. Amid the virus pandemic, people have been told to self-quarantine and in a bid to keep their spirits high, several gamers are taking the extra time they have indoors to meet up online. From wedding to geometric classes, people are turning to games to honour major life milestones.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a PC game store owner said that video game sales have risen for retailers and online stores. According to international media reports, a couple in New Jersey planned to hold their wedding in downtown Brooklyn due to coronavirus outbreak. however, Nazmul Ahmed surprised his fiancée, Sharmin Asha, with a symbolic wedding celebration in Nintendo’s new game ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’.

‘Animal Crossing’ is a slow-paced game set on an idyllic island, where one can even build furniture and meet friends. While speaking to the media outlet, Ahmed said that he wanted to show his fiancée that even though they can’t physically celebrate with their friends and family, they still have a ton of love and support coming their way. As per reports, the virtual wedding featured their initials on the sand, flowers and six of Ahmed’s friends in the game. The 28-year-old even created clothes that resembled a shirt and a tie that he owns in real life.

Virtual graduation ceremony

In another case, a 24-year-old New Yorker also helped his best friend celebrate his graduation from the New York City Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services Academy. According to reports, the 24-year-old even managed to give a short speech and play a graduation song with the help of Google Home. He reportedly said that the whole gaming community has joked about being built for moments like this,

While people are performing ceremonies through video games, a United States teacher even conducted a lesson via the internet. Charles Coomber, a San Diego middle school teacher reportedly used his ‘Half-life: Alyx’, a virtual reality game, to teach geometry. As per reports, Coomber’s students even seemed to absorb the material as he actually did a quiz on it and was able to see really high scores.

(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)

