People Wear Ballgowns While Putting Their Bins Out Amid Lockdown

Rest of the World News

During the lockdown, the daily mundane tasks have been given a makeover where thousands of people are donning finest clothes to carry out their household chores

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
People dress in best ballgowns while putting their bins amid lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown, several daily mundane tasks have been given a makeover where thousands of people are dressed in their best gowns to carry out their household work like putting the bins out. People are flooding the social media with picture of their glamorous outfits where they can be seen dressed in colourful dresses while walking the streets with their bins. 

Doing household chores in ballgown

A group on Twitter with the name 'Put Your Bins out in the Ballgown' shared pictures and stories of its members who can be seen flaunting their style and fashion in beautiful ballgowns. Apart from this, several other people also shared their own stories where they can be seen wearing gowns and dresses while walking down with their bins. With women dressed up in pretty gowns, one guy can be seen cutting the grass in a tuxedo and another woman cleaning the floor while wearing a wedding dress.

 

 

First Published:
