People Wear Ballgowns While Putting Their Bins Out Amid Lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown, several daily mundane tasks have been given a makeover where thousands of people are dressed in their best gowns to carry out their household work like putting the bins out. People are flooding the social media with picture of their glamorous outfits where they can be seen dressed in colourful dresses while walking the streets with their bins.

Doing household chores in ballgown

A group on Twitter with the name 'Put Your Bins out in the Ballgown' shared pictures and stories of its members who can be seen flaunting their style and fashion in beautiful ballgowns. Apart from this, several other people also shared their own stories where they can be seen wearing gowns and dresses while walking down with their bins. With women dressed up in pretty gowns, one guy can be seen cutting the grass in a tuxedo and another woman cleaning the floor while wearing a wedding dress.

Check. Her. Out. 👗👑. Glamorous! She’s ready and waiting, match that glam @denise_vanouten 🔥 Tweet & tag us, waiting to see what you put your #Bins Out in 🙌 can you match this #Gowner? #ballgownbinsout @thisisheart #COVID19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/YEUewuz2BB — Put Your Bins Out In Your Ballgown (@BinDayBallgown) April 7, 2020

Shaken not stirred @007 secret agent Greg is on the move. Walther PPK Na, wheelie PPK 🤙

BallgownBinsOut #COVID19 #StayHomeSaveLives #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/4K45gMKJbK — Put Your Bins Out In Your Ballgown (@BinDayBallgown) April 7, 2020

Dressing up to go out, look no further, 👗👑👗we are on it💥@claraamfo join in with us, tag us, RT - global fun right on your doorstep! #BallGownBinsOut @RadioOne91FM @BBCradio1player @absoluteradio pic.twitter.com/pUUvmDQFAe — Put Your Bins Out In Your Ballgown (@BinDayBallgown) April 7, 2020

