People Living In Famine-like Conditions Rose Sixfold In 2020, 11 Dying Every Minute: Oxfam

Charity group Oxfam has revealed that the number of people facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times since 2020. They further said that 11 people die of hunger and malnutrition each minute. In the report titled "The Hunger Virus Multiplies," Oxfam said that the death toll from famine is more than that of COVID-19, which kills around seven people per minute.

11 people dying every minute due to hunger

The charity group said that 155 million people around the world now live at crisis levels of food insecurity or worse, according to Oxfam press release. Of the 155 million, around two-thirds of them live in a country with ongoing war or conflict. Oxfam revealed that the number of people pushed to extreme levels of food insecurity rose by 20 million than the previous year. Despite the pandemic, Oxfam said that global military spending increased by $51 billion.

Oxfam said that 11 people likely dying every minute from acute hunger is linked to three lethal Cs which are conflict, COVID-19 and the climate crisis. The report also listed some of the countries as "the worst hunger hot spots" including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, which are all conflict-ridden countries. The report pointed out that these countries witnessed a surge in an extreme level of hunger since last year. The humanitarian group has urged the conflict parties to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to help save the lives of people from starvation. Oxfam’s Executive Director Gabriela Bucher urged governments to stop conflicts that continue to increase "catastrophic hunger". Bucher called on donor governments to work on the UN's appeal to save lives. Bucher added that the informal workers, women, displaced people and other marginalized groups are "hit hardest by conflict and hunger".

"Governments must stop conflict from continuing to fuel catastrophic hunger and instead ensure aid agencies reach those in need. Donor governments must immediately and fully fund the UN’s humanitarian appeal to help save lives now. Security Council members must also hold to account all those who use hunger as a weapon of war", said Gabriela Bucher in the news release.

IMAGE: PTI