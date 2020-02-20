People Make Weird Rumble Sound With Their, Internet Can't Keep Calm

A rare phenomenon has gone viral on the internet which reveals that the human ear can produce a rumbling sound. As per the reports, only a select number of people can do this rare phenomenon. Science columnist Massimo came across this rare phenomenon and took it to Twitter. He captioned the tweet, "A part of the human population can voluntarily control the tensor tympani, a muscle within the ear." "Contracting this muscle produces vibration and sound. The sound is usually described as a rumbling sound."

Ear muscles helps damp out loud sounds

Massimo also posted the tweet alongside a link to the Wikipedia page on the tensor tympani. It further described that the muscles present in the ear play a crucial role to damp out loud sounds similar to those made by chewing, shouting or thunder. The article notes that because its reaction time is not fast enough, the muscle cannot protect against hearing damage caused by sudden loud sounds like explosions and gunshots.

Netizens reacted over Massimo's tweet

Massimo's tweet has gone viral which has resulted in a lot of comments from the netizens. One user wrote: "To me it sounds like when there's a big thunderstorm and the thunder is just lowly rolling around in the sky forever with only tiny flashes of lightning that don't leave the clouds." Another wrote, ""Wait, not everyone has this? it happens when I contract my face and smush it real hard, my eyes closed and my nose scrunches up and I hear this rumbling sound." A third user wrote, "I can. I always assumed everyone could do this. I used to do as a child when the teacher was telling me off, then I couldn't hear a thing! Apart from that it doesn't seem to be of any use."

