People Show Off Their Cooking Skills Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Though the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak may have been frustrating for some as they are confined to four walls of their house and have to sit hours with their laptop to work, for some it a time to revive or increase their skills of cooking. If you take a look at the micro-blogging website, Twitter, you will find that cooking is one of the most-talked-about things over there, during this time. People are sharing wonderful pictures of the dishes they are cooking up and it is a delight to look at them and get inspired. Small joys, people, small joys.

Cooking during Quarantine

However, it is Twitter and people love to joke over there just as much as anywhere else, and they couldn't help but share their side effects of the 'quarantine cooking' as well. People shared videos and GIFs showcasing how their zeal to learn cooking during the time of self-isolation sometimes backfired, in fact, most of the time. How their delicious food would eventually be turned out to be a rotten one.

The users shared videos across social video and people just can't stop holding on to their stomachs. Watch on and be careful, the below-shown videos are dangerous as you might roll on the ground laughing your hearts out. One of the users shared a meme of a man where he tries to fry fries and suddenly the pan containing the oil catches fire. The user compared his cooking skills during quarantine with the hilarious meme. Another user shared a picture where a house can be seen burning in fumes. The user too compared his cooking which according to him he was doing for the first time with that of the picture.

day 8 of quarantine: i tried cooking at home for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/ZhCZpc73w2 — len (@curlygirla1) March 21, 2020

Quarantine Day 7



Me: I'm cooking lasagna for dinner!

3yo: yaaaaaaay!! I LOVE lasagna!!

*takes lasagna out of the oven*

3yo: THAT'S lasagna??? I'm not eating it.

Me: pic.twitter.com/9tRdeb2i3u — Huda F (@yesimhotinthis) March 18, 2020

Ray of Hope

While there were few for whom the cooking drill churn out really well and they shared pictures of their delicious cooked recipes which might leave you stunned and wanting for more. One of the users thanked quarantine time as he got to work hard on his cooking skills which actually proved fruitful. There were others who made complete utilization of the isolation time in cooking several recipes.

Day 4 of self quarantine:

Made 20 pancakes to be eaten within 3 days



Ate 10 while cooking them😂😂 pic.twitter.com/su1ObkIk2L — Aphrodite's daughter (@kendiiiii_) March 20, 2020

Day 7 of Quarantine and I think I’m getting elite at this cooking thing pic.twitter.com/HwQSVtqebR — ya boi 🤘🏼 (@blanquitoflaco) March 20, 2020

quarantine is only improving my cooking skills pic.twitter.com/fbI4nW0WGc — des🦋✨ (@destinylyon_) March 22, 2020

All this quarantine has me cooking cooking pic.twitter.com/inJ6kHCqic — Alberto🦠🐍♻️ (@AlbertoIsWack) March 20, 2020

