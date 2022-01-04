People With Less Accurate Knowledge About COVID-19, More Likely To Get Infected: Study

People having less accurate information about COVID-19 might have higher chances of contracting the novel virus - this is a statement made by the scientists in the new research published in Scientific Reports. According to the study, the people who believe the misinformation about COVID-19 are more likely to be infected with the virus, in comparison to people having accurate knowledge about it.

For the study, US residents completed a brief test about the knowledge of COVID-19 they have. The test comprised 13 statements about the virus and the people had to answer them in true or false. As per a report by PsyPost, the statements that were included in the test were, "Some individuals who have COVID-19/the coronavirus do not show any symptoms; Spraying chlorine on my body will protect me even if COVID-19/ the coronavirus has already entered my system." The participants also completed assessments for several other variables, like perceptions of the pandemic, faith in government, scientists and more.

2120 people participated in the study

After four months, 2,120 participants were contacted again and were asked if they had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 or whether they believed they had been sick due to COVID-19. A total of 348 participants revealed that they had experienced symptoms of COVID-19. The researchers discovered that the participants who had less knowledge about COVID-19 were more likely to be infected with COVID-19, as per the news report. Furthermore, with greater trust and confidence in President Trump, the federal government, a conspiratorial ideation led to an increased likelihood of getting infected with the virus.

Researchers find about misinformation regarding COVID-19

Russell H. Fazio, the Harold E. Burtt Chair in Psychology at The Ohio State University, told PsyPost that through the research, they made many discoveries, however, the most important one was related to misinformation regarding COVID-19. Fazio insisted that the people with "more accurate knowledge were far less likely to have contracted COVID-19.” Fazio called it "fascinating" to assess the effects of correcting any misinformation that people had related to COVID-19, as per the news report. Fazio highlighted that if the changes in knowledge could lead to changes in the likelihood of getting infected with COVID and stressed on the importance of addressing the question.

Image: Unsplash/Representative

