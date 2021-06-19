'Performed Beautifully': Largest Boeing 737 MAX Successfully Completes Maiden Flight

Boeing Co’s 737 Max model, the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family, took off on its maiden flight on June 18. According to a press release, the plane rumbled down adjacent to the Renton, Washington, factory where it was built and took flight at 10:07am (local time). It completed a roughly 2-1/2 - hour flight over Washington State and returned to Renton Municipal Airport near Seatle at 12:38pm (local time).

737 Chief Pilot Capt. Jennifer Henderson said, “The airplane performed beautifully. The profile we flew allowed us to test the airplane's systems, flight controls and handling qualities, all of which checked out exactly as we expected”.

Today our 737-10, the largest airplane in the 737 MAX family, took its first flight. We look forward to completing the test program and delivering the airplane to our customers.



Environmental improvements

The unusual departure comes at a time when Chicago-based Boeing is working to restore its reputation for engineering prowess and rebuild confidence in the jetliner family that has bankrolled the planemaker for decades. It is worth noting that the 737-10 is the last planned Max model and will more than likely end a commercial product line dating to the mid-1960s. Boeing’s 230-seat 737-10 is designed to close the gap between its 178-to-220 seat 737-9 and Airbus's 185-to-240-seat A321neo, which dominates the top end of the narrowbody jet market, worth some $3.5 trillion over 20 years.

"The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Our team is committed to delivering an airplane with the highest quality and reliability”.

As per the press note, 737-10 incorporates environmental improvements as well. It will cut carbon emissions by 14 per cent and it will also be reducing noise by 50 per cent compared to today's Next-Generation 737s. The version, however, isn’t expected to enter commercial service until 2023, providing extra leeway as Boeing works with regulators to certify changes to how the aircraft measures its profile against oncoming air flow.

