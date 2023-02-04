The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, an announcement that India has taken quite seriously. On Saturday, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN hosted a millet lunch for UN co-chairs and officials of the World Health Organization.

A glimpse of the exclusive menu shared on Twitter displays several dishes centered around millets, such as spiced millet salad as the first course, millet sweet corn fritters as an appetizer, millet pasta as the main course, and millet chocolate pudding as the dessert. Other items on the menu included millet dosa with coconut chutney, meatless stuffed peppers with millet and one-pot millet pilaf with vegetables and turmeric.

“Talking #Health, Eating Healthy with #InternationalYearofMillets Counsellor Ashish Sharma hosted a #Millets lunch for Co-Chairs of @UN #GroupofFriends on Neglected Tropical Diseases and @WHO officials to strengthen our efforts in defeating the NTDs,” tweeted Pratik Mathur, Counsellor of Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York.

Millets gain popularity in India

The permanent Ambassador of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj also shared a poster of a millet exhibition conducted by the permanent mission. “Particularly relevant in the face of crises and challenges surrounding food security and nutrition. Do join us!” she tweeted.

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also used an opportunity to highlight the health benefits of millet. After Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a video of himself making a traditional roti along with celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, PM Modi took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Superb. The latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making.”