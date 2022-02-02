On the anniversary of the military’s seizure of power, the head of the UNHCR’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar Nicholas Koumjian said that international justice has a long memory and one day the perpetrators of the "most serious of international crimes" in Myanmar will be held to account. Stressing that the UN is closely watching events and working to fulfil its mandate, he said that governments all over the world have also been unanimous in calling for a cessation of the violence by all parties now being inflicted on the people of Myanmar.

“ASEAN, in particular, has made the immediate cessation of violence, the very first point of its Five-Point Consensus. The work of the Mechanism, by collecting evidence of the very worst international crimes, complements these efforts to end the violence," Koumjian said as per the statement issued by the UN.

The UN independent probe head further said that Mechanism is very grateful to the many of the thousands of persons and organisations that have shared evidence relevant to the examination of serious international crimes in Myanmar. He added that the Investigative Mechanism is committed to doing all it can to assure the safety and security of those with whom it interacts. Moreover, the Mechanism will also make every effort to build cases so that the “brave contributions to justice” in Myanmar are not made in vain.

'Mechanism is closely watching events'

Koumjian said that investigations of serious international crimes are always challenging and typically takes a long time and significant resource to build good cases. He added that the Mechanism is using all possible strategies and innovations to gather and verify the evidence in a bid to build strong case files that can facilitate persecutions in national and international courts. Koumjian also informed that the cooperation of States where the evidence and witnesses are located is essential.

"The Mechanism is closely watching events and working to fulfil its mandate. Those who are considering committing crimes should be aware that serious international crimes have no statute of limitations. International justice has a very long memory and one day the perpetrators of the most serious international crimes in Myanmar will be held to account," Koumjian added.

Further, the head of the Mechanism noted that it has been a year since the elected government of Myanmar was deposed by military authorities. “At that time, I explained that the issues surrounding this coup, its legality under the constitution and the effect on democracy in Myanmar were not within the mandate of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar,” Koumjian said. He explained this is because the coup itself did not qualify as “serious international crime” - a term defined in the Mechanism's Terms of Reference as including only genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"However, I explained that given the tragic history of the Myanmar military using violence against political opponents, the Mechanism was concerned and would be closely following events. I explained that if it appeared that crimes against humanity or war crimes were being committed, the Mechanism would fulfill our mandate to collect the evidence and build files that could facilitate criminal prosecutions of those persons responsible in national, regional or international courts," he concluded saying.

(Image: ANI)