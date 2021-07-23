Peru Hospital Crime Ring Charging $21,000 Per Bed To COVID-19 Patients Arrested

An alleged criminal ring was busted by Peru police on Wednesday for charging a seriously ill coronavirus infected patient as much as $21,000 per bed at a government-run hospital. According to a report by RT News, prosecutor Reynaldo Abia confirmed the arrest of at least nine people including the administrators of Lima's Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital.

Gang asked the COVID patient to arrange $20,783 to obtain an ICU bed

Peru Health Minister told reporters that the alleged gang was busted after the police registered a complaint of a man whose brother is suffering from the deadly virus and some of the men involved in the procurement of hospital beds asked him to submit $20,783 to obtain an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed in the hospital. The health minister reiterated that the act is totally reprehensible and the government cannot negotiate with the lives of the people.

Peru hospital involved in scam provides free beds

Earlier this year, the country had witnessed the resignation of health and foreign ministers over previous accusations that some topmost administrators had been granted favoured VIP inoculations. According to the report, the hospital involved in the scandal provides free care and has 80 ICU beds which have been administered by the EsSalud social security system. However, a long queue can be seen outside the hospital to secure a bed.

The report also suggests that the patients infected with coronavirus had paid a hefty amount of money when the country was facing its covid-19 peak. The country had hundreds of beds available in March 2020 when the pandemic has ravaged almost every part of the country. Now, the ICU beds have increased to nearly 3,000 but still are high in demand.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)