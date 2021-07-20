Peru: Pedro Castillo's Rival Lashes Out; Calls Presidential Elections 'illegitimate'

Peru President-elect Pedro Castillo won the Peruvian Presidential election with a lead of 44,263 votes against its rival on June 6. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Peruvian rival right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, on July 19, claimed that Castillo's win was 'illegitimate'. Following which the electoral authority informed that the final results would be announced after verifying Fujimori's claims. The final results were announced by the National Jury of Elections (NJE) on July 19, Monday after they declared Fujimori's claims as 'inadmissible.'

They have stolen votes: Fujimori

Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori and an avid right-wing conservative leader. While speaking to the media after the result announcement, Fujimori said that she was bound by law and determined to 'recognise' the official elections which were expected to be announced in the days ahead, as deemed mandatory by the constitution she swore by, she said during a press conference. "The truth is going to come out anyway," Fujimori added. She also alleged that the winning party had mobilized voters from hers in order to manipulate the voting process. "They have stolen thousands of votes from us," she said during the conference. She also urged her followers to protest in a "peaceful manner" against the President-elect.

Pedro Castillo: "No more Poor Country"

The rural teacher-turned politician novice from the socialist Peru Libre party won the Peruvian presidential elections after the country's longest electoral count in 40 years, the Associated Press reported. Castillo popularized the phrase, "No more Poor country," after Peru grappled with the pandemic and its economy faced a steep fall amidst the tough times. Even after being the second-largest copper producer, the South American country has been crushed to poverty.

Most of Castillo's supporters included Peru's poor and rural citizens like farmers, peasants, and small-scale works. According to the Associated Press, historians say he is the first peasant to become president of Peru, where until now, Indigenous people almost always have received the worst of the deficient public services even though the nation boasted of being the economic star of Latin America in the first two decades of the century. Castilo has pledged to put Peruvian people first and work towards unity, progress, and justice for the country, the local news reported.

