Peru Protests: Government Declares State Of Emergency In Capital Lima

Peru has declared an emergency in several parts of the country, including capital Lima. Protests have broken out in the South American nation following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. At least 42 people have died in the protests so far, reports say. Castillo's arrest led to his supporters taking over the streets calling for the resignation of his successor Dina Boularte.

The emergency is in effect for 30 days, according to Euronews. This will allow the country's military assume more powers than usual to stifle protests.

Protestors in Peru, meanwhile, seek an immediate dissolution of the Congress and call for fresh general elections in the country. Many of Castillo's most ardent supporters have also called for the ex-President's release.

Why are Peruvians protesting

In December last year, Peru's then-President Pedro Castillo was forced out of office after he attempted to temporarily suspend Congress in a bid to avoid impeachment. Castillo, a former teacher, who led Peru into the Latin American "Pink Tide" faced a number of corruption allegations. He, however, has rejected the allegations as "political revenge".

Amid the chaos Castillo’s vice-president Dina Boluarte was sworn in the office as his replacement and Castillo was transferred to Barbadillo prison, located on the outskirts of Lima.

The news of his arrest sent shockwaves in the rural areas of the country, where Castillo was extremely popular. People in the rural Andes and poor neighborhoods of the capital Lima took to the streets in protests which turned violent almost immediately.

What the Boluarte govt says

Boluarte has pledged to conduct general elections soon. However, the promises have failed to assuage protestors who are said to have grown only more violent. The imposition of emergency in capital Lima follows the government's police curfew orders in the area. The declaration of emergency will let Peruvian authorities suspend some civil liberties, including freedom of movement and assembly.