Peru Reports 2,265 Cases Of COVID-19 In 24 Hours, Total Rises To 9,784

With the increase in coronavirus infections, Peru has recorded 2,265 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 9,784, President Martin Vizcarra reportedly informed on April 13. As per reports, according to Vizcarra, the sudden surge in the number of new cases is because of the increase in testing among the people.

Coronavirus outbreak in Peru

On April 6, Vizcarra reportedly said in a press conference that the government has derived 21,414 samples from people and in three weeks they have collected samples from 20,000 people. He added that the health ministry has carried out 87,166 tests to detect the dangerous virus, and out of the whole, 77,382 of the results came back negative. Out of the people who are contaminated by the deadly disease, 901 have been hospitalization while 143 are admitted in intensive care.

Certain statistics depict that Peru is witnessing a decrease in the number of novel coronavirus cases and the rate of hospitalization has also seen a dip from 22 per cent to 14 per cent. he reportedly said.

Read: Peruvian Navy Conducts Night Patrols

Read: Peru And Argentina Extend Quarantine Measures

Peru extends lockdown

Seeing the situation of pandemic and its increasing effect, the Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on April 8 that the state of emergency will be extended until April 26. The president reportedly explained that the decision of extension has been taken after analyzing several reports submitted by the Health Ministry and by his professional team of advisors. Apart from this, he also added that people who are caught violating the quarantine or curfew which runs from 6 P.M to 4 A.M, will be fined by the authorities.

As per reports, police officials in Peru had been conducting nighttime enforcement patrol efforts since President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency. Amid the lockdown, the navy while riding in tanks through the desolate streets of Lima, Peru ensured that the people abided by the rules and measures established to battle the deadly virus.

Read: Desperate Hunt For Food By Peru's Poor Amid Virus Quarantine

Read: Peru Manufactures Respirators For Virus Patients

Image credit: AP