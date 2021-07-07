Peru: Thousands March In Lima As Presidential Election Result Drags

A large number of Peruvians flocked to the streets of Lima on Tuesday to protest against the unpredictability of the presidential election results which happened a month ago, as leftist Pedro Castillo's confirmation is hampered by vote challenged by his conservative opponent.

Castillo supporters marched to Congress, waving the colourful flag of Wiphala Andean and placards with photographs of the socialist former teacher, demanding that his 44,000-vote lead be upheld.

Pedro Castillo is almost guaranteed to become the President

After a recount of ballots from the June 6 election, Castillo is expected to be confirmed as president. With proposals to rewrite the constitution and slash taxes on miners who he previously claimed had "plundered" the country's wealth, the political newcomer and former teacher have alarmed Peru's elite. Castillo won the run-off vote, sending shockwaves through Peru's political and corporate establishment with promises to rewrite the country's constitution and raise mining taxes.

As Castillo approached power, he has toned down his expression. His advisor Pedro Francke has attempted to assuage market fears. He said that he has held dozens of virtual meetings with domestic and overseas investors, as well as some mining industry executives, in recent weeks.

Followers came out in support of Keiko Fujimori

Followers of right-wing Keiko Fujimori marched all over the town to support her charges of voter fraud and attempts to invalidate certain ballots, a campaign her party has maintained despite election observers stating that the poll was conducted in a fair and orderly manner.

After challenges made by Fujimori, who has claimed fraud with no evidence, electoral authorities are analysing votes. They must announce the outcome after finishing the process, as the new president will take office on July 28.

Fujimori's effort to overturn the vote has lost its momentum, with her allies withdrawing support for the postponement. Her plea for an international vote audit was turned down by the interim government.

Last week, the electoral panel, which had to put a halt to the review of contested ballots after one of the judges resigned, resumed work on June 28 to finish the process, they need to announce the final result.