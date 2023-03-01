Peruvian Man Found Carrying 800-year-old Mummy In Food Delivery Bag, Arrested

Peruvian police arrested a man on Saturday who has been carrying around an 800-year-old mummy in a food delivery bag, as per the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, reported Sky News. The man, Julio Cesar Bermejo, had been sharing his room with the mummified human, whom he named "Juanita" and considered her "a kind of spiritual girlfriend". "At home, she's in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her," said the 26-years-old Bermejo in a local media review. The police was patrolling a park in Puno, a city in southeastern Peru when they caught Bermejo with a mummy. Puno is rich in ancient heritage and is located between Lake Titicaca and the imposing mountains surrounding the city.

800-Year-Old Mummy remains: is it a man or woman?

Since the discovery of the "spiritual love" mummified human remains, there has been no clarity if Bermejo, the delivery guy, knows that the mummy was actually a man, who might be 600 to 800 years old and lived in the southern region of Puno, as per the Peruvian Ministry of Culture. As per the media reports, the mummy was stored in a cooler bag which Bermejo used for delivering food to the people. The mummy, who is a man, is believed to be at least 45 years old at the time of death.

"It's not a Juanita, it's a Juan," told the ministry spokesperson to local media.

According to the Bermejo claims, the mummy had been at his home for three decades, which was brought home by his father. However, there has been no clarity on how his father came to be in possession of the mummy. Peruvian police impounded the mummy and was taken to the country’s culture ministry. One of the police officials said that they would be assessing the mummified remains “with the aim of protecting and preserving this heritage”.

