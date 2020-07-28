Canada: Pet Goose Waddles Back Home After Being Snatched Away By A Fox, Owners Stunned

In a very rare incident, a goose waddled back to its owners' home after being snatched away by a fox in Saskatchewan, Canada. According to the reports, the Shymko family had given up all their hopes after Steve (the goose) was carried away by a fox. Simultaneously, the family members thought that they will never see their beloved pet again. But to their utter surprise, the bird managed to return back home. Steve and his sister Lulu were adopted in the Shymko family nearly nine years ago. Carla Shymko, the wife reportedly said that both the birds were very close to each other and slept next to family dogs.

A family from Saskatchewan woke up to the sound of pecking at their back door. They were surprised to find Steve, their pet goose who went missing recently 😍-📸 Carla Shymko #Canada #Saskatchewan #Sask #Saskatchewan #MooseJaw pic.twitter.com/x8sxYytm79 — Freshdaily (@freshdaily) June 17, 2020

Family taken aback

Carla noticed that Steve was missing when she went out of the house to check on something one morning. As per reports, she was very afraid and noticed a pile of white feathers lying on the ground. But Carla and family did not give up and they posted the incident on local Facebook group and received a lot of replies from other users. One neighbour reportedly said that he saw a fox walking down the road with a goose in its mouth the morning Steve disappeared.

At that point, the family members felt sad thinking Steve was badly hurt and probably killed. But the next morning, the goose showed up on the front door and the family was taken aback to see him. According to the reports, the bird was a little weak and weary but made a full recovery soon.

Image: Carla Shymko/Twitter