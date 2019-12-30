Peter Kay's Documentary To Air Tonight, Will Show His Journey To Fame

A documentary about comedian Peter Kay's life and his rise to fame will be aired on Channel 5 at 9 pm. In the two-hour-long film, the Bolton star will share his story where he is set to go into detail about everything he has done so far.

Will show his journey to fame

The show will also feature his friends and past colleagues, including Pete Waterman, Jenny Powell and Bobby Davro who will share their thoughts about the 46-year -old. Adding to that the creator of Phoenix Nights and Car Share will also take part in interviews that dig deeper into his history on television. The comic, originally from Bolton, near Manchester, made his way from small comedy clubs to launch into record-breaking arena tours. The documentary also includes some rare clips and comedy routines from his various TV series.

Peter Kay's work in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere and Car Share has won him multiple awards, including the prestigious BAFTA awards. He also holds a Guinness World Record for playing the most successful stand-up comedy tour of all time, performing to more than 1.2 million people.

It’s almost 19yrs since the Phoenix Club first opened its doors. To celebrate that very special anniversary, both series of #PhoenixNights will be shown on the big screen for the 1st time in aid of @CR_UK



Tickets on sale 9am Sat 28th Sept. https://t.co/yALT0wkTz0 pic.twitter.com/B9kZyGgphK — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) September 26, 2019

The show will feature incidents from his early life. It will show how a working-class lad from Bolton goes on to become one of the biggest comics of his era. Most of Kay's work seemed to mimic life in his home town. He has often said that a mirror is the best comedy, claiming all the things that went on around him at home were naturally funny enough. The documentary called Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words will air on Channel 5 at 9 pm tonight and will be repeated on Friday 3 January at 10 pm.

