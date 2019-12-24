Petition Started To Change Rainbow Paddle Pop's Flavor Back To Original Taste

An Australian man, Bailey Retschlag, started a petition on Change.org to change Kwality Streets Rainbox Paddle Pop flavour back to its original taste. According to reports, Kwality's paddle pop flavour comes in Banana, Chocolate and Rainbow flavour. However, people started to get concerned about the Rainbow flavoured paddle pop's flavour changing. In the petition, people wrote that the Rainbow Paddle Pops stopped tasting the same as they used to a couple of months back. They further added that the ice creams used to taste delicious a few months back but now the taste was completely bland with a weird texture of the ice cream.

'Change Rainbow Paddle Pop flavour back'

The petitioners said that it was impossible to describe how the flavours have changed, adding that it has become worse. They further added that a few months back they could eat the Rainbow Paddle Pop ice creams one after the other but with the weird change in flavour, they could not even finish off one ice cream.

The petition further had people write that with the flavour change, a box full of rainbow paddle pops were just lying in their freezers, adding that before the change the ice creams did not last a couple of days. The petition further mentioned that the new flavour was not that great and asked all those to sign the petition who were in agreement. The aim of the petition is to get Kwality notice that not many people are happy with the change in flavour and hopefully the company listens to them.

Encouraging healthy eating habits

According to reports, the flavour was tweaked in order to make them eligible to be sold at schools in New South Wales. A representative of Unilever in a statement said that the change in their formula meant that these products that were already a source of calcium were a source of fibre and met a Health star rating of 3.5.

The representative further added that these changes make the Paddle Pop products eligible according to the New South Wales school canteen requirements and promoting a healthy source of snacks for school children. In addition to this, it was stated that the company ensures and is dedicated to encouraging healthy eating habits and ensuring responsible marketing for all age groups.

(With inputs from agencies)