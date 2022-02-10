Petrified Woman Breaks Down In Fear After Seeing Monitor Lizard In Restaurant; Watch

The internet is frequently flooded with videos of animals which sometimes amuse people while it also scares them. One such video of an unknown woman screaming hysterically after seeing a monitor lizard has taken the internet by storm. The video which has been uploaded on YouTube depicts a scenario from a restaurant from Narathiwat, Thailand. The incident in the viral 56-second-long video happened on February 8.

As the video starts, it can be seen that a woman was screaming while standing on a yellow chair as a monitor lizard was loitering underneath. After some time, an individual, probably a restaurant worker came forward to help the woman by taking out the giant lizard. Even after several attempts, the man could catch the lizard. Throughout the entire video, the woman was seen to be screaming as well as crying. The person who was shooting the video in the Thai restaurant was heard to be laughing behind the camera.

When the person went away, the giant lizard was seen to be waving its tail and sticking its tough out. Two women were also watching the incident from outside the restaurant in Thailand. In the end, the Thai restaurant worker caught the giant lizard and dragged it outside the frame. Finally, the woman was seen to be smiling and wiping her face. The video has been uploaded on the YouTube platform under the account named, “ViralHog”, with the caption, “Monitor Lizard Traps Woman on Chairs.”

Take a look at the Restaurant viral video:

Netizens' reactions to the Restaurant viral video

The video that was uploaded on February 9, 2022, on the platform has garnered over 14,411 views and 484 likes. The video also obtained various interesting comments, with one of the users writing, “WHAT DID SHE DO TO MAKE HIM SO DAMN MAD????”, while the other wrote, “How funny it was for the people who were present at that time” and the third commented, “Another day another strong independent girl!!”

