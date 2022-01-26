Pfizer Begins Testing New COVID Vaccine In Adults To Enhance Protection Against Omicron

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine co-manufacturer Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated vaccine to combat the highly mutated and contagious B.1.1.529 Omicron variant. As the fast-spreading variant of the SARS-CoV-2 caused record breakthrough infections despite the patients being fully jabbed with 2 doses in some cases, scientists have scrambled to test and launch a trial of modified vaccine formula that works effectively against the B.1.1.529 strain.

While the original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death due to the COVID-19, there was an increased risk of catching COVID-19 among vaccinated, as well as those who had a recovery from the previous infection. Pfizer recommends that its booster dose strengthens protection against Omicron, and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder form of COVID-19 illness.

Pfizer to determine tweaked vaccine’s protection level on B.1.1.529

Pfizer plans to recruit 1,420 volunteers, all aged 18 to 55 to test the efficacy of its new Omicron-based shot that could be used as a booster or as a primary vaccination, whichever is more suitable to the governments worldwide. The study will enroll some unvaccinated volunteers as well who will receive three doses of the omicron-based vaccine.

"Researchers will examine the tweaked vaccine's safety and how it revs up the immune system in comparison to the original shots," read a report by The Week on Tuesday. It may take up to several months to fully determine the newly tweaked vaccine’s protection level. The volunteers will need multiple shots to establish the effect of the jab on the complex Omicron variant, scientists revealed.

Pfizer's CEO told CNBC earlier this month that the company could have some omicron-matched doses ready as early as March, adding that it may be “at-risk”.

As the new B.1.1.529 strain gripped the countries worldwide, Pfizer informed that it had already begun working on an updated vaccine. The formula can be built within 100 days, the company at the time had said in a statement, clarifying that it was already looking forward to developing the updated shots for the new variant. the pharmaceutical company plans to manufacture over 4 billion vaccine doses in 2022.